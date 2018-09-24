SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks introduced a new black-on-black jersey and will wear the alternate Stealth Jersey 13 times this season.

The team unveiled the third jersey over the weekend during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The adidas jersey pays homage to Northern California and “embraces the tech culture of the region.” The stripes on the sleeve are a digitized “SJ” circuit pattern, and the black and teal patches on the shoulder are the same version worn from 1991-97. The phrase “This is Sharks Territory” is on the inside collar.

