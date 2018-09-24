ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Firefighters say a garbage truck was fully engulfed by flames late Monday morning.

The incident happened along the 1400 block of Eureka Road. Roseville Fire officials say crews responded to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. and found the truck quickly going up in smoke.

With the help of several engines, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The driver of the truck was able to get out safely, firefighters say. No one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews remain at the scene as of early Monday afternoon due to extensive cleanup efforts.

It’s still not clear what caused the fire.