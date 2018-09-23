SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is behind bars for allegedly killing his foster brother.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in North Highlands. Officials said the suspect, 54-year-old Michael Womack, got into a fight with the victim, stabbing him multiple times. The victim was found by police as Womack allegedly drove away.

Police said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders and doctors, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

ALSO: Homophobic Slurs Vandalize Turlock Mayor’s Campaign Signs

According to deputies on the scene, Womack was found at a residence nearby the crime scene along with items linking him to the incident. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on the charge of murder. he was ineligible for bail.

Police determined the victim was Womack’s adult foster brother.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).