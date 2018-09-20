ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fatally struck a boy on a bicycle in the Arden Arcade area.

The incident happened a little before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Watt and Whitney avenues. CHP’s North Sacramento division says officers responded to investigate a report of a driver who had struck a bicyclist.

Witnesses told officers that the driver took off with the bicycle still on the hood of the car.

Officers found the bicyclist unconscious and unresponsive in the front yard of a home in the area. CPR was started and medics took the bicyclist to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

The bicyclist has only been identified as a juvenile boy at this point in the investigation.

Witnesses say the suspect’s car, believed to be a dark-colored minivan or SUV, was last seen turning into a neighborhood on the west side of Watt Avenue near Harmony Lane. Witnesses were not able to get the license plate number.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact authorities at (916) 348-2337.