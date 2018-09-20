SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is saying some field offices are experiencing “technical difficulties” Thursday morning.

Officials say the issue could be causing problems with transactions at field offices.

Some DMV field offices are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions. We apologize for any inconvenience and remind customers of other ways to do DMV business online, at self-service terminals and with our business partners: https://t.co/tQXkdiNQ5Q. — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) September 20, 2018

Several offices in the area are affected by the outage: Auburn, Placerville, South Sacramento and Roseville.

DMV officials say the issue is with a router. Staff are now trying to fix the problem as fast as possible.

DMV officials advise people to try and take care of business online or at self-service terminals.