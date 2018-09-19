SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a shooting at a bar popular with Sacramento State students.
Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento police swarmed the area near Stingers Sports Pub on La Riviera Drive, near Howe Avenue.
A window of the bar appears to have been shattered with a bullet hole in the middle.
Sacramento police say a fight broke out at the establishment as closing time approached, but it’s unclear if it was inside or outside. After it ended, police say one individual fired multiple shots while driving away.
Several employees were still inside the bar at the time of the shooting. One employee said a bullet narrowly missed his head.
No one was hurt.
Officers responded to investigate and were able to get a description of the suspect and car. After checking the nearby area, officers located the car and were able to pull the driver over.
A suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting has been arrested. The suspect’s name has not been released.