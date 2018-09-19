SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a shooting at a bar popular with Sacramento State students.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento police swarmed the area near Stingers Sports Pub on La Riviera Drive, near Howe Avenue.

This is just one of the shots fired into Stingers Sports Pub last night. Employee tells me there was a fight earlier in the evening, then around closing time someone came back and started firing rounds into the pub. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @SacPolice pic.twitter.com/3GyA0iyo4M — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 19, 2018

A window of the bar appears to have been shattered with a bullet hole in the middle.

Sacramento police say a fight broke out at the establishment as closing time approached, but it’s unclear if it was inside or outside. After it ended, police say one individual fired multiple shots while driving away.

One of the bullets went through this stool (it was already turned upside down and on the table ready for closing). Several employees were inside at the time. Remarkably no one was struck. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/b7gYDX6CG4 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 19, 2018

Several employees were still inside the bar at the time of the shooting. One employee said a bullet narrowly missed his head.

No one was hurt.

Officers responded to investigate and were able to get a description of the suspect and car. After checking the nearby area, officers located the car and were able to pull the driver over.

A suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting has been arrested. The suspect’s name has not been released.