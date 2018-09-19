SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – SMUD rates are going up by next summer with a new “time-of-day” rate.

The new rate will become the standard rate for all customers in 2019.

Officials say expect to see lower prices during off-peak periods and a surge in pricing during summer months when demand for electricity go up.

SMUD’s non-summer rates are lower for all but three hours in winter, when it goes up a couple of cents. In summer, it’s lower for 12 hours, a few pennies more for 9 hours, and dramatically higher from 5 to 8 p.m.

The rates only apply during the week. On weekends and holidays, customers will have the lowest rate.

SMUD says the new rates aim to try and reduce power usage during peak hours during the week.

Head here for full details on the rate change: https://www.smud.org/en/Rate-Information/Time-of-Day-rates/Time-of-Day-5-8pm-Rate/Rate-details.