Mega Millions Jackpot Increases To $252 MillionThe Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise once again. The jackpot has hasn't been won since July 27, resulting $252 million grand prize.

2 Fighting Along Central California Roadway Struck, Killed By Pickup TruckOfficials say two people were killed on a rural roadway in central California when they were struck by a pickup while fighting outside of a car.

Silver Fox, Likely Victim Of Illegal Pet Trade, Rescued In RocklinA silver fox believed to be a product of illegal pet trade was discovered in the Rocklin area, rescuers say.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Study: Too Many Children Injured By Baby WalkersWhile some parents may think infant walkers are a way to give young children more independence, pediatricians are once again warning the public that they are a safety hazard.

Community Showers Business Owner With Support After Massive FireThe owner of Crescent Work & Outdoor, Craig Stott, watched as the fire destroyed his family business.

KUIU Founder Jason Hairston DeadAnother suicide connected to possible football-related brain injuries has left a UC Davis Athletic Hall of Fame member and former 49er dead.

Military Death Benefits Will No Longer Be Stopped By Government ShutdownsThe new spending bill is expected to include a provision in the defense appropriations section exempting military death gratuities from government shutdowns.

Burglary Suspect Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera In Granite BayThe suspect is being charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft from an elder, felon in possession of a firearm, and identity theft. He is not eligible for bail.