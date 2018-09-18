Daily List: Three of The Most-Hated Words in The English Language
https://theculturetrip.com/europe/articles/these-are-the-most-hated-words-in-the-english-language/

Sporticulture
https://sporticulture.com/

SPCA Thrift Halloween Room
Adoptable Goods: 1517 E St.
Sacramento
http://www.sspca.org/thriftstore
http://www.instagram.com/adoptablegoodsspca/

United Way’s Day of Caring
Sept. 21-22
http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org/project-sign-ups

Woodlake School
http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org/post/cauliflower-pizza-here-we-come-woodlake-elementary-school

Produce Drive
Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services’ 4th annual Fresh Produce Drive
500,000 pound goal
https://www.sacramentofoodbank.org/

Family Day at Blackwood Ranch
7120 Rancho Verde Lane, Loomis
Saturday, October 20
10-noon
http://BlackwoodRanch.org

Wind Youth Services
916-504-3313
http://www.windyouth.org

Makers Luck
Handcrafted Jewelry, Home Decor, Gifts & Commissions
Etsy + Instagram @MakersLuck
916-668-9659

Manly Minute: How to be a Greeting Card Writer
https://fundsforwriters.com/how-to-break-into-the-greeting-card-industry/

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.