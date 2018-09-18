RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the shooting that killed one Sacramento County deputy and left another injured:

2:12 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the other deputy injured in Monday’s shooting has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Julie Robertson was shot in the arm in Monday’s incident that left Deputy Mark Stasyuk dead.

The bystander who was also hurt in the incident has also been released from the hospital.

A 38-year-old man on probation for a gun crime is accused of killing Deputy Stasyuk. Anton Lemon Moore, of Rancho Cordova, was also hospitalized after being shot multiple times during the gunbattle.

Deputies responded to a report of a dispute between a customer and an employee at a Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova in a “routine call” that gave no indication the customer had a gun, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Moore, who is also known as Anton Lemon Paris, was taken into custody by other officers after a second shootout, Jones said.

A bystander who was hit in the crossfire remained hospitalized Tuesday but was stable, sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

Moore pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation, according to Sacramento County online court records. He’s faced three other misdemeanor cases since 1998, the records show.

Moore faced felony charges of assault with a firearm in 2003 but was acquitted by a jury.

Monday’s shooting was the second fatal incident for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in little more than a year.

9:51 a.m.

Authorities have released the name of the suspect in custody for the death of Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Anton Lemon Moore, 38, is suspected in the shooting that killed Deputy Stasyuk and injured another deputy. He also suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the gunbattle with deputies and remains hospitalized.

A bystander was also hurt in the incident, which happened in the parking lot of a Rancho Cordova-area Pep Boys on Monday.

The other deputy, Julie Robertson, was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The bystander remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Moore is a Rancho Cordova resident. He is expected to survive his injuries, deputies say.

6:43 a.m.

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a shootout that started with an argument at a Pep Boys store, authorities said.

The suspected gunman and a bystander were wounded in Monday’s shootout but they were expected to survive, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

About 2 p.m., deputies answered a report about a dispute between a customer and an employee at the auto parts store in Rancho Cordova, just outside of Sacramento.

The deputies were answering a “routine call” that gave no indication the customer had a gun, Jones said.

“As soon as they arrived and engaged the subject he turned as if to run or flee and then immediately turned around and started firing without warning,” the sheriff said.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was shot in the upper body and killed. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was hit in the arm but shot back as the attacker fled. He was taken into custody by other officers after a second shootout, Jones said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Neither deputy was wearing a body camera.

Monday’s shooting was the second fatal incident for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in little more than a year. Deputy Robert French was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were wounded last August during an investigation into a car-theft ring in an unincorporated area outside Sacramento.

“It’s an incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department,” Jones said.

Stasyuk had been with the department for four years, while Robertson has been there for about three years, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were assigned to patrol in Rancho Cordova, which contracts with the sheriff’s office for law-enforcement services.

“We are very thankful for his sacrifice and very sorrowful for his family,” Mayor Linda Budge said of Stasyuk.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement of condolence and said flags at the Capitol would be flown at half-staff in the deputy’s honor.

