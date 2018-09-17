AUBURN (CBS13) – Placer County is installing two roundabouts on Bell Road and a CBS13 viewer wants to know why.

Jim Adler filled out a form on cbs13.com/askus and wrote:

Why is Placer County putting in a roundabout at Bell and Bowman in North Auburn?”

We took Jim’s question to Jim Holmes on the Placer County Board of Supervisors. Holmes told CBS13 two roundabouts are actually being planned in that area- Bowman and Bell Roads, and Interstate 80 at Bell Road. The addition of those two roundabouts will eliminate three stop signs and a traffic signal.

SEE ALSO: Ask Us: Do I Have To Stop When Turning On A Red Light?

Currently, the preliminary engineering analysis and environmental study reports are started. Both should be ready for public review next summer. If those get approved then construction could start in 2022.

The project would cost an estimated $7.5 million and the majority of the money will come from federal programs.

Have a question? Fill out a form on cbs13.com/askus.