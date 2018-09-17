SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A safety concern near a Sacramento Regional Transit Light Rail station has Susie from Sacramento looking for help.

She filled out a form on cbs13.com/askus and wrote:

“Will they ever put an overpass bridge on the Franklin Boulevard and Cosumnes River Light Rail? Traffic is horrible and worse during the morning and evening commute.”

CBS13 brought Susie’s question to Sacramento Regional Transit. We were told a bridge over Franklin Boulevard at Cosumnes Boulevard isn’t currently planned. In order for one to get built, the Franklin Station would need to move to the west so there would be enough room for the bridge to be built high enough.

READ ALSO: Ask Us: What Happens To Mail Service During a Wildfire?

Have a question? Go to cbs13.com/askus and fill out a form.