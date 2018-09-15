PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Granite Bay burglary suspect is behind bars after showing up on a homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an early morning burglary in progress in a Granite Bay gated community. Police said the homeowner received a motion alert on his Ring doorbell camera system that showed a person wearing a mask, gloves, and a gun belt with a gun.

By the time deputies responded to the scene and searched the residence, they said the suspect had already left

Later, detectives found 39-year-old Neil Rybicki of Roseville in his vehicle at the Granite Bay Golf Club.

Deputies said Rybicki fled on foot through the golf course and was subsequently arrested as he tried to free himself from a wrought iron fence in the Wexford community.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives served several search warrants and uncovered evidence of Rybicki’s involvement in identity theft. Police said they also found a gun and ammunition in Rybicki’s possession.

He’s being charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft from an elder, felon in possession of a firearm, and identity theft. He is not eligible for bail.