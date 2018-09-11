ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A major construction project in Roseville will bring approximately 20,000 new residents.

Renee Bennett asked us:

“What are they building on Fiddyment between Baseline and Pleasant Grove in Roseville?”

We took the question to the City of Roseville and found out that construction is part of the Sierra Vista Specific Plan. At that particular intersection, a retail center called Baseline Marketplace is being built. North of that will be residential housing.

The Sierra Vista Specific Plan was approved 8 years ago using land annexed from unincorporated Placer County to the City of Roseville.

The plan includes:

8,679 single and multi-family homes

259 acres of commercial space

106 acres of parks

304 acres of open space

56 acres for schools

40 acres of urban reserve

Once completed, an expected 2-,045 people will live in the new neighborhoods. The businesses should add approximately 9,000 jobs.

