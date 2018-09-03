EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service are teaming up with air tankers and helicopters and more than a dozen crews on the ground battling the North Fire.

The fire is burning near I-80 and Emigrant Gap in the Tahoe National Forest near the North Fork Campground area.

As night fell, the flames from this wildfire crept over mountain ridges and shone brightly on the hard work ahead for fire crews. The North Fire was growing fast, forcing the fire crews to launch an all-out air attack.

Two massive DC 10’s dropped retardant on fire lines in an effort to tame the flames leaping up the hills from the canyon. A line of water-dropping helicopters hovered over a nearby pond before filling up and heading to the fire lines.

Campers nearby were forced to evacuate. This campsite abandoned. Everything including stuffed animals left behind.

People who own lots at the private Snowflower Resort were also told to leave.

Recent massive California wildfires with their historic growth prompted campers to follow orders.

Another enormous response-in an effort to get the flames under control.