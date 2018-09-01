SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the downtown commons (DOCO) continues to expand around the Golden 1 Center, a new concept is being tested for the area, which could greatly benefit locally-owned businesses.

Several pop-up shops will soon be moving into the downtown commons after being approached by DOCO approached several local businesses.

While pop-up shops aren’t a new concept, having them in this area is, and for the temporary local tenants, it’s a path to a more permanent situation if the dollars make sense.

For success in business, location is key. So when the opportunity arose to have a storefront in the rapidly expanding in DOCO, locally-owned Andy’s Candy Apothecary was quick to hop aboard.

Andy Paul, the owner of Andy’s Candy Apothecary, said they already have a permanent location on 9th Street. The DOCO store will be pop-up style, temporarily near an existing restaurant.

Paul said this is a chance for Andy’s Candy to reach a new customer base.

“I think they are excited for small businesses, for local businesses to get their foot in there, not just like really big chains,” Paul said.

Local Event Management Company Unseen Heroes is building a DOCO pop-up for two of its retail brands — “Display” and “Damas.” They’ll feature different designers at the DOCO pop-up as compared to their current Oak Park location in hopes of tapping into an entirely new market.

Both plan to open in the fall. Unlike traditional pop-up shops that are open for just a few days, these will be open for several months.

The local businesses say they’ll be crunching the numbers to see if it makes sense to move in permanently, and that’s exactly what they say the DOCO operators are looking for.