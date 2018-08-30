ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Are drivers required to stop first when turning on a red light?

Viewer Janette Rodriguez used the cbs13.com/AskUs form to ask CBS13:

“There is a right hand turn in Roseville from E Roseville Parkway onto Sierra College Boulevard. Are drivers required to stop first when turning on a red light? The median is divided but there is no yield sign. Drivers have become very aggressive and honk if other drivers stop before turning right into 55 mph traffic on Sierra College Boulevard.”

SEE: Ask Us: Why Aren’t All State Flags Flying At Half-Staff For Senator John McCain?

CBS13 took the question to Roseville PD to get an answer.

That right turn pocket is dedicated and, like many right turn lanes in Roseville, includes a merge lane that allows drivers the space to accelerate and smoothly merge onto the connecting street, in this case Sierra College Blvd. The red signal light is for traffic in the straight-only eastbound lanes. The right turn lane is separated from the eastbound lanes by a raised divided median so traffic in that turn lane should not stop; they need only watch for pedestrians in the crosswalk before continuing onto Sierra College Blvd. Stopping in the right turn lane, in fact, is a violation of 22400(a) – impeding the normal flow of traffic.

Do you have a question about something in your neighborhood? Go to cbs13.com/AskUs and fill out a form. Your question may get answered on-air.