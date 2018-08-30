IRVINE (CBS13) – In-N-Out Burger, America’s favorite burger chain, is finding itself under scrutiny over a $25,000 contribution to the California Republican Party.

As uncovered by journalist Gabe Schneider, In-N-Out Burger made the contribution this week.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

The contribution has prompted California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman to call for a boycott of the restaurant chain.

“Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Bauman tweeted.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

However, it wouldn’t be the first time the company made a contribution to Republicans. According to LA Mag, In-N-Out has donated to the California GOP the past several years.

As noted by The Hill, In-N-Out has also donated to other groups – including Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a political action committee known to support Democratic candidates.

Harry and Esther Snyder founded the burger company in Southern California back in 1948. As a reflection of their Christian beliefs, Bible citations are printed on the bottoms of In-N-Out’s packaging.

The burger chain often top lists of favorite fast food restaurants. Earlier this year, In-N-Out Burger took the number one spot of favorite burger chain in an annual study by Market Force – its second year in a row at the top.