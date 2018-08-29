FORESTHILL (CBS13) — An Auburn man is behind bars after allegedly vandalizing and stealing from the Foresthill Memorial Hall and Foresthill Community Pool last week.

Police said an employee at the Foresthill Community Pool and Memorial Hall noticed that doors and locks were damaged after coming into work August 24.

Officers found that the pool was missing cash, lifeguard supplies, snacks, and an electronic speaker. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers said they recognized 46-year-old James Smith walking away with some of the stolen items.

Police found Smith the same day in Foresthill and arrested him for burglary and concealing stolen property.

Smith was booked at the Auburn Main Jail, and his bail was set at $73,000.

Police said all of the stolen property was recovered and returned.