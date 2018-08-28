COLFAX (CBS13) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after Placer County sheriff’s deputies say he stole money and credit cards from his roommate.

Detectives say a search of suspect’s Jonathan League’s room found a number of identity theft items.

During the investigation, it was also uncovered that League had once moved into a 71-year-old Colfax woman’s home without her knowledge and installed a deadbolt on a bedroom door.

She didn’t realize it until she heard noises coming from the room.

League’s accused of stealing $30,000 from her.

He’s now facing multiple charges and is being held at Placer County Jail on $395,000 bail.