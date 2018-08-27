SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has died and several people were injured after a DUI suspect hit their van early Monday morning.

The scene is on southbound Interstate 5 near Lambert Road, south of Elk Grove.

The horn still going off after this van carrying seven passengers was struck by a suspected DUI driver on I-5 near Elk Grove. One person from the van killed, 6 transported to hospitals with injuries. One lane SB I-5 closed. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/o61LQKr1dp — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 27, 2018

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 2:30 a.m., a woman driving an SUV struck a trailer being towed by a van. The van then swung out of control and overturned, ejecting many of the van’s passengers.

One of the van’s passengers, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The six other people in the van have been taken to the hospital, three for major while the other three for minor injuries.

Officers have arrested the woman who was driving the SUV. She is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash; her name has not been released at this time.