DMV Adding Saturday Hours At More Locations To Combat Long LinesThe California Department of Motor Vehicles will start offering Saturday service at its Woodland office on September 22. The expanded service is an attempt to alleviate the long lines being experienced at field offices statewide due to the switch to REAL IDs.

Country Star Gretchen Wilson Arrested After Disturbance At AirportGrammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after police say she became "belligerent" toward troopers.

Politicians Blame Immigration Laws For Mollie Tibbetts' FateThe dairy farm where the suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' death was employed is owned in part by Craig Lang, a prominent Iowa Republican who ran for secretary of agriculture this summer.

Women Share Horror Of Being Kidnapped By Uber DriverA Rancho Cordova Uber driver is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping three Sacramento women and threatening to kill them.

Sacramento Police Cracking Down On Illegal SideshowsThe illegal activity is shutting down bridges, freeways, and even a neighborhood in South Sacramento last month.