SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An Uber driver has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after he refused to let three females out of his car, say authorities.

Back in June, three females were being driven in South Sacramento by 36-year-old Mark Filanov of Rancho Cordova, who was working as an Uber driver at the time. That’s when Filanov reportedly wouldn’t let them get out of the vehicle, according to a statement from Sgt. Shaun Hampton, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The sheriff’s department isn’t saying much about the circumstances or actions that resulted in Filanov’s arrest, but say detectives contacted victims, witnesses, and reviewed electronic and physical evidence in connection to the case. Following their investigation, they requested an arrest warrant for Filanov’s arrest.

He was arrested Friday in the north Sacramento area and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on kidnapping charges.

He’s being held on $375,000 bail.