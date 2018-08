(CBS13) – A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday encompassing all of the charges against the man suspected of being the Golden State Killer and East Area rapist.

In a press conference Tuesday, officials said they were united in their decision to hold the trial for Joseph DeAngelo in Sacramento, where 9 of the 13 charges originated.

The Sacramento D.A. Ann Marie Schubert will lead the statewide investigation.

DeAngelo will be arraigned in Sacramento on Thursday.