SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2018 Winter Tour and it is playing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento November 30.

TSO will play 2 shows that day- the first at 3 pm and the second at 7:30 pm.

Fans can register on the Trans-Siberian orchestra website for a presale that starts September 5 at 10 am. Registration is open now and must happen before 10 pm on August 31.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 14 at 10 am.

This year’s show is called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More.”

This is the 20th anniversary of the TSO Christmas tour.