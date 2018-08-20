STOCKTON (CBS13) – It was a dream come true for a Stockton boy with a love for Star Wars.

Xavier Valero was turned into his favorite villain Darth Vader, during StocktonCon on Sunday.

The 12-year-old has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair.

Police officer Cory Hunt and a team of about 15 volunteers from the Magic Wheelchair organization assembled Vader’s Tiefighter to go around his chair.

It stretches more than six-feet long and five-feet wide.

“This project is something that I made time for because I wanted to showcase it here locally at a big event with Cosplayers who are going to appreciate and love what it is,” Hunt said.

The design includes some pretty cool features – including a flight stick, a Google app that targets an X-Wing Rebel Alliance plane, and sound with speakers.

Xavier was able to show it off on the convention floor.