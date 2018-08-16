In-N-Out Burger Sends Brewery Beer Friendly ‘Cease And Desist’ LetterA Bay Area brewery has been sent an order to cease and desist by the In-N-Out restaurant chain for its beer, In-N-Stout, that has a strong brand resemblance to the restaurant.

CDC Monitoring Measles Outbreak In 21 StatesThe Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it's monitoring an outbreak of measles in 21 states.

Thursday's Show Info. (8/16/18)

FBI: Sheriff Took Bribes To Shelter Drug Dealer For 15 YearsInvestigators say Tallahatchie County Sheriff William Brewer protected the drug dealer who robbed other dealers and kicked back stolen money and drug profits to the lawman.

Suspected Terrorist Living In Sacramento To Be Tried In Iraq For Killing Former Police OfficerThe government of Iraq has charged Omar Abdulsattar Ameen with premeditated murder that happened during an ISIS takeover of the Rawah District of the Al-Anbar Province.

Superintendent Accused Of Defecating On High-School Track Will Get $100,000Kenilworth Public Schools will pay Thomas Tramaglini's full salary until he officially resigns at the end of September. He'll also get two months severance pay and more than $20,000 for unused vacation days.

‘The 100’ Star Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Trump Supporter Claims Social Distortion Lead Singer Mike Ness Beat Him Up Over PoliticsTim Hildebrand of Galt says the attack happened at a Social Distortion concert at the Ace of Spades in Midtown.

Full Episode - 12/17/15

2-Year-Old Feeds Carr Fire FirefightersA 2-year-old girl in Shasta County made sure firefighters battling the Carr Fire got a warm breakfast this morning.