Woman Arrested On Arson Charge In Connection With Fire Along Vacaville FreewayPolice have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire along a Vacaville freeway that police are calling suspicious.

Woman Discovers Stolen Painting Of Her Mother Hanging In Dallas BarA painting believed to be lost to the ages, stolen from a Dallas woman years ago, was returned to its rightful owner Monday.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southwest Changes Emotional Support And Service Animal PoliciesSouthwest Airlines is making changes to its emotional service animal and trained service animal policy.

Woman Kills Backyard Rattlesnake, Eats It"It's like eating a chicken finger but with a lot less meat than a chicken finger."

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

CHP: I-5 Road Rage Incident A Deadly Lesson For DriversAn investigation is underway after a fight sparked by road rage resulted in the deaths of drivers Jason Dykes of Sacramento and Jose Rodriguez of Oroville. Now authorities are asking people to be calm on the roads.

Police: Boy's Lemonade Stand Robbed At Gunpoint For $17Luckily the boy was not hurt and now a local hardware store has stepped up to help the young man's landscaping business.