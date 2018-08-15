“Rise up. Start fresh. See the bright opportunity in each new day.”

Dina Kupfer is thrilled to be a part of the CBS13/Good Day Sacramento morning family!

Dina is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and a proud University of Oregon alumna (Go Ducks)! She spent most of her younger years in northern California and Reno, Nevada. As a child, her dad’s retail management job took their family all over the Golden State, from Shingle Springs to Sacramento to Vacaville, and to Susanville. Most of her family is now in Reno, and that is where she started her journalism career at KRNV as a sports/news anchor/reporter and weather forecaster.

Dina spent the last five years anchoring and reporting at another Sacramento station, and she is honored to continue telling the stories of our wonderful Northern California community at here at CBS13/Good Day Sacramento.

“I get it, not everyone wakes up in the middle of the night like us! That’s why I work very hard to connect with our viewers on multiple social platforms. I am a firm believer that the story isn’t finished when it’s posted online – often times that is where the narrative begins. I read every comment, tweet, and message, and I try to respond in a timely fashion. I love telling stories that get you thinking, provide solutions and leave our audience feeling informed.”

Dina and her husband, Robbie, love to go on outdoor adventures. When she’s not at work, you can catch her skiing in the Sierra, wakeboarding on Lake Berryessa or hiking and mountain biking the beautiful trails around the region. She also finds gardening and doing the dishes therapeutic.

Dina and her hubby have two fur babies, French Bulldogs Brewski and Barley. Yes, they snore…loudly…but Dina says it’s like music to her ears at night. 🙂

