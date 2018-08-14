Woman Arrested After Pursuit In Stolen AmbulanceA woman was arrested in Stockton for allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital and leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

CHP: I-5 Road Rage Incident A Deadly Lesson For DriversAn investigation is underway after a fight sparked by road rage resulted in the deaths of drivers Jason Dykes of Sacramento and Jose Rodriguez of Oroville. Now authorities are asking people to be calm on the roads.

Man Arrested In Connection With Woman's Death In OakdaleDeputies have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in rural Oakdale.

Firefighters Knock Down Fire In Detached Garage In East SacramentoFirefighters battled a structure fire on the 1700 Block of Berkeley Way on East Sacramento Monday.

Mimi's Cafe Pain PerduWith Bastille Day only days away, we're getting warmed up for the big day by learning how to make the quintessential French dish Pain Perdu!!!

Yosemite Valley Evacuations During Height Of Travel Season A Nightmare For Visitors, BusinessesAt the height of summer travel season, tourists in the Yosemite Valley are leaving tonight.

Yosemite Valley To Reopen Next WeekAfter being closed during the height of the summer tourist season due to a wildfire, Yosemite Valley is set to reopen next week.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.