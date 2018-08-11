SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Base drums and percussions blasted through Arden Fair Mall on Friday night during a surprise performance by 15 members of the Grant High School Drumline.

The presentation came just months after the group was kicked out of the mall for hosting a flash mob to raise money for the 2018 American Celebration of Music in South Africa.

The students, who were once featured on Jimmy Kimmel, were asked to leave and not come back.

James Van Buren is the director of the drumline.

“We came to Arden Mall and we and we were busking and it was a great experience for the student, we collected funds for Africa, and as we were leaving we got escorted out by about 20 security guards,” Van Buren said.

The mall received backlash for forcing the group to exit the grounds and invited the teens back to put on a command performance. Mall officials said they even donated to the program.

“We talk about being part of the community. But for us, it’s important to put our money where our mouth is. And to make this an opportunity for people to come in and use us as a venue to show what our community has,” Nathan Spradlie, senior marketing manager of Arden Fair Mall said.

It’s been quite the journey for the squad, but after dancing to the beat of their own drum, they now have the support of the community.

The group is hoping to raise $150,000 for their trip. They currently have $80,000.