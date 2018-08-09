MANTECA (CBS13) – Parents are weighing in on disturbing news that a teen who allegedly attacked a Manteca senior is the son of a police chief in the Bay Area.

The Union City police chief assisted officers in his son’s arrest and says he’s embarrassed and he says the violent act has brought sadness to his family.

The attack happened on Monday as the 71-year-old was walking in the park. Two people attempted to rob him and then kicked him to the ground.

“If it were my child I would be mortified,” said Jannie Parker, who heard the news.

Perhaps no parent more “disgusted” then one suspect’s own father, Chief Darryl McAllister of Union City Police.

While also assisting officer’s in his son’s arrest, McAllister says he’s embarrassed and says the violent act has brought sadness to his family.

He did not do any interviews but released a statement to the public.

“Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now,” he wrote in a letter on Facebook. “Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values.”

The disturbing crime was caught on camera.

A 16-year-old taken into custody and 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister both charged with the crime.

The chief says he has been estranged for years.

“My son began to lose his way a couple years ago, while he was a juvenile, running away and getting involved in a bad crowd. He pretty much divorced his friends and family, associating with people none of us knew,” he wrote in the post.

Many parents we spoke with were able to empathize with the chief.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see your kids and raise them the same way and you say, ‘What happened?'” said Marilla Zapata, both a mother and grandmother.

“There is no blueprint on being a good parent, so we all question whether we did a good job,” said Wayne Tucker, father of four.

The 71-year-old victim suffered some physical injuries, but for the greater Sikh community, the attack has been devastating.

“It’s just maddening to see young punks beat up an old man for no reason,” said a Manteca resident.

The incident comes after another Sikh man in the Keyes area was the target of a hate crime.

Chief McAllister says while he has no jurisdiction over the attack or his son’s fate nonetheless he’s devastated.