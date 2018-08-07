PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a fire at a home in a gated Placer County community Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Hazeltine Lane, off of PFE Road, outside of southwest Roseville.

One man is dead after a fire broke out in this Roseville home on Hazeltine Ln. Neighbors tell me they heard two explosions, then fire followed. @PlacerSheriff is investigating. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/0t6CUZzEM5 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 7, 2018

It appears the fire started in the garage of the home. Neighbors say they heard two explosions, then the fire followed.

A battalion chief at the scene confirmed the fire had claimed the life of a person.

No details about the person have been released.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire.