PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a fire at a home in a gated Placer County community Tuesday morning.
The scene is on Hazeltine Lane, off of PFE Road, outside of southwest Roseville.
It appears the fire started in the garage of the home. Neighbors say they heard two explosions, then the fire followed.
A battalion chief at the scene confirmed the fire had claimed the life of a person.
No details about the person have been released.
Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire.