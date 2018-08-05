STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton Veterans home is getting a makeover for the first time in ten years.

Elias Villaon served in the late 70s as an Army combat engineer and has been living in this veterans home for five months.

“They’re upgrading the facility, it makes a great change,” Villaon said. “Good helping hands see all the military service members participate.”

Now, veterans are giving back to their fellow veterans like Elias.

“It’s our duty to help them and we do the best we can,” said Larry Bell, a Vietnam veteran.

Julie Moralez is the director of the Veterans home. She says they have a single maintenance man, but major projects could not get done without the help of other veterans and volunteers.

“Any person that has been in the military will always go above and beyond to help a veteran, especially a homeless veteran,” Moralez said.

These volunteers are improving more than just the home, they’re building camaraderie between generations of veterans.