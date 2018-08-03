YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – The Ferguson Fire is forcing part of the Yosemite Valley to evacuate again.

Yosemite National Park posted a mandatory evacuation notice on its Facebook page Friday morning stating residents were required to leave by Noon Friday.

A Red Cross Shelter is located at New Life Christian Fellowship at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

The fire itself isn’t threatening the Yosemite Valley, but there are multiple hazards along El Portal Road, Big Oak Flat Road, and Wawona Road, along with power outages in Yosemite Valley.

The post didn’t get into specifics on what the hazards are, nor what prompted the mandatory evacuation.

El Portal Road (extension of Highway 140 within the park) and Big Oak Flat Road west of Crane Flat may be closed for an extended period of time due to fire activity, hazard trees, and firefighters working on the roads.

The only current public access into Yosemite National Park is Tioga Pass from Highway 120 east via U.S. 395 from Lee Vining.

Access to the Yosemite Valley, including El Portal Road (Hwy. 140 in the Park), Wawona Road (Hwy. 41 in the Park), and Big Oak Flat Road (Hwy. 120 in the Park between the Big Oak Flat Entrance Station and Yosemite Valley), is closed through Sunday.