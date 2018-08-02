Salads And Wraps Sold At Trader Joe's And Walgreens RecalledFederal officials are warning consumers to be on guard for signs of intestinal distress if they've eaten any of more than two dozen types of salads and wraps sold by several major retailers around the U.S.

One Person Identified In Deadly Folsom ShootingOne of the people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Folsom this weekend has been identified.

20 People Missing In Carr Fire Have Been FoundThe 20 people listed as missing in Shasta County after the Carr Fire have all been found and accounted for.

Thursday's Show Info. (8/2/18)

Man Dies After Being Shot In SacramentoA man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Sacramento.

Man Hit By Car Attempting 'In My Feelings' ChallengeA Florida man's attempt at the "In My Feelings" challenge went horribly wrong when he was hit by a car during the stunt.

Kids Find Wallet Containing $700, Return It To OwnerWhat would you do if you saw a wallet stuffed with cash out in the open with no one around? Three Aurora kids found one with $700 in a driveway and did not hesitate to do the right thing.

Getting Answers: Was The Heat A Factor In Lower State Fair Attendance?The attendance at the California State Fair dropped again in 2018 to its lowest number in years and organizers blamed the heat for the decrease.

Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox Meets With Carr Fire Victims And FirefightersGubernatorial candidate John Cox visited the Carr Fire area Wednesday afternoon and met with residents and firefighters.

Peppa Pig Live Coming To Stockton In DecemberPeppa Pig Live will perform in Stockton just before Christmas.