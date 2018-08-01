Fire trucks pass by approaching flames during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The 20 people listed as missing in Shasta County after the Carr Fire have all been found and accounted for.

The people had been reported missing by family and friends as the Carr Fire burned through several towns, including Redding, French Gulch, Old Shasta, and Keswick.

Any family and friends who would like to report a missing person can call the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline: 530-225-4277.