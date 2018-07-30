VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring 150 people for its new Vacaville location.

The grocery chain will hold a job fair with walk-in interviews on Thursday, August 2 in Fairfield.

Job seekers can speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team about available positions, including deli clerks, bakery clerks, and vitamin clerks.

Interviews will happen at the Clubhouse at Paradise Valley, 3990 Paradise Valley Drive, Fairfield from 8 am-11:30 am and 1 pm-4 pm.

The Vacaville Sprouts will open this fall at 1041 Helen Power Drive.