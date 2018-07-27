REDDING (CBS13) – With all the evacuations due to the Carr Fire, there were some that required a delicate touch. Tiny babies were airlifted from Redding to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

As firefighters attacked the flames from all directions medical teams at Mercy Medical Center in Redding began mobilizing their own air and ground crews to evacuate the hospital’s most vulnerable patients: babies born prematurely.

Five babies were flown to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento in a six-hour mission.

“A lot of it is really the set up — getting to the unit transferring the baby,” said Neonatologist Payam Eali.

He was one of a team of specialists called in to help evacuate the babies as a precaution.

“Knowing that we were able to transfer five babies in that timeline of about six hours…this is a great achievement and I think we were only able to do that because we were able to have the help of the Redding transport team as well,” he said.

It was impossible without the team effort, he said.

And there’s one doctor who knows that all too well. Last year, a doctor evacuated an entire neonatal unit at a hospital in Santa Rosa as flames gobbled up his home.