SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In response to fires burning across the state, Governor Brown has requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance to help support communities affected by the Carr Fire.

His request was sent to President Trump and FEMA.

The statement read, in part: “Supplemental federal assistance is necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen the effects of this imminent catastrophe,” said Governor Brown in the letter. “I am requesting Direct Federal Assistance, including Department of Defense air assets to immediately mitigate the impacts of this fire; shelter supplies and water for 30,000 evacuated residents in Shasta County; U.S. Department of Agriculture’s assistance in evacuating large animals; mass care; evacuation assistance for individuals with access and functional needs; and ambulatory transport.”

The Carr Fire broke out in Shasta County and has quickly grown, fanned by low humidity, hot temperatures and erratic winds — perfect for fueling wildfires.

Brown offered condolences to the families of the two firefighters killed in the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the two firefighters we lost fighting the Carr Fire and with the many Californians who have lost their homes,” said Governor Brown. “We are with you,” he said.

The Carr Fire has burned more than 44,000 acres, destroyed 125 homes, and is only 3 percent contained.

More than 30,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes.