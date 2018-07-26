PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a crash that left two people dead on Interstate 80 near Gold Run is being investigated as a possible kidnapping and homicide.

The scene is on the westbound side of I-80 near the Gold Run Road offramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Two people were killed in the crash, officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

Placer County authorities say they’re investigating the incident has a possible kidnapping and homicide.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.

Drivers should be aware that the number 2 lane of the westbound side of I-80 is closed due to the investigation.