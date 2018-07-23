WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the 18th straight season the Sacramento River Cats ranked in the Top 25 in licensed merchandise sales for Minor League Baseball teams.

The River Cats are one of only six teams to make the list every year they’ve been in existence.

The numbers are based in sales from January 1-December 31, 2017.

Overall, the 160 Minor League franchises nationwide recorded nearly $71 million in retail sales.

The River Cats moved to California and started playing at Raley Field in 2000. Before that they were the Vancouver Canadians.

The River Cats were the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics from 1999-2014. The team switched affiliation after the 2014 season and now is the Triple-A franchise for the San Francisco Giants.