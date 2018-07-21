MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — New evacuations for the Anderson Valley Area have been ordered due to the Ferguson Fire.

The US Department of Agriculture issued the evacuation Saturday at 1:30 p.m. This is a mandatory evacuation that is effective immediately.

Evacuations are also in place for Yosemite West. The evacuation order was issued earlier Saturday morning.

Evacuees are encouraged to drive with caution and watch for responding emergency traffic as they leave their property. A Red Cross Shelter is available at the New Life Christian Church, 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa.

Those in need of large animal evacuation assistance can call the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615.

The Ferguson Fire started July 13 and is 27,127 acres and 7 percent contained. It is burning off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, Near El Portal in Mariposa County, according to CAL FIRE.