AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies says three men were arrested after BASE jumping off the Foresthill Bridge over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sunday, deputies responded to the bridge a little after 9 p.m. to investigate a report of a suicidal woman on the railing.

Deputies didn’t see a woman, but while checking the bridge’s catwalk area they spotted a group of people jumping down with parachutes.

Park rangers below the bridge were alerted and deputies shined a flashlight on the BASE jumpers all the way down. A ranger then followed the jumpers in his patrol truck with lights and sirens on.

In total, three men were eventually arrested: 27-year-old Sacramento resident Christopher W. Ludlow, 29-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident Michael King and 30-year-old Davis resident Christopher T. Peterson.

Several other BASE jumpers got away, deputies say.

The three men are now facing charges of resisting arrest and trespassing on the Foresthill Bridge catwalk.