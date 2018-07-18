Man Walks 20 Miles To First Day Of Work, Given A Car For His EffortIt was supposed to be Walter Carr's first day of work with a moving company Sunday when his car broke down.

MGM Uses Sept. 11 Law To Sue Victims Of Las Vegas ShootingMGM says the 2002 law limits liabilities when a company or group uses services certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and mass attacks occur.

Person Of Interest In South Sacramento Killing Turns Himself InA man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 45-year-old woman in south Sacramento last week.

Opening Date Set For Sacramento's First Cracker BarrelCracker Barrel will open its Sacramento restaurant on August 20.

Police: Man Dies After Accidentally Stabbing Himself In The Groin With A SwordA Virginia man has died after a freak accident resulted in the man stabbing himself in the groin with a sword.

Placerville Great Grandma Hoping For Letters For 100th BirthdayEleanor McLaughlin is turning 100 on August 9 and her great-grandchildren are hoping people from all over the world send her letters and cards wishing her a happy birthday!

Man, Woman Suspected Of Stealing Fire Truck Speak Just After Being ArrestedAuthorities are investigating how and why a man and woman managed to steal a Sacramento Metro Fire truck, leading cops on a two-hour chase through four counties.

2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near TruckeeAuthorities are investigating a plane crash near the town of Truckee Tuesday morning.

Health Officials: California Infant Dies From Whooping Cough, First Since 2016Health officials are urging pregnant women to immunized after the death of an infant from whooping cough.