SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 45-year-old woman in south Sacramento last week.

Back in the early morning hours of July 8, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road to investigate a report of a woman found shot in a car.

At the scene, 45-year-old Nedria Issac was found fatally wounded. She had at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, deputies say.

A Sacramento man, 33-year-old Joseph Sandoval, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Monday, the sheriff’s department says Sandoval turned himself at Sacramento County Jail.

Sandoval is now being held on $610,000 bail. He’s facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and also already had warrants out for robbery.