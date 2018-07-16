12:28 PT UPDATE: The Amazon mobile App does show the “Deals You’re Watching” on the home page, but clicking the expanded list also takes you to an error page.

You do have the opportunity to buy a deal you’re watching on the app.

12:15 PT UPDATE: Amazon is running again; however, deals aren’t displaying.

SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Amazon Prime Day started at noon Pacific time, but for many, it started with an error code.

At noon, users clicking “Show All Deals” were greeted by this:

Amazon Prime Day runs for 36 hours through July 17 and offers deals on thousands of items. You must be a Prime member in order to take advantage. A yearly membership costs $119.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the Prime Day letdown.

@amazon So Prime Day is off to a great start. https://t.co/aKI1O8UjiA—

Caroline (@carosaurus) July 16, 2018

All I’m getting are the dogs of Amazon. Cute… but you know… not prime day deals. — Hannah Fass Goodman (@HFassGoodman) July 16, 2018

Prime Day started in 2015.