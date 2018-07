SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters rescued a family dog Sunday as they fought a residential structural fire.

The fire broke out this afternoon on the 5300 block of Ehrhardt Ave.

Firefighters were able to extinguish and hold the fire to a converted garage.

The family dog, “Poncho,” made it out of the house unharmed, and even hung out with the firefighters afterward.

No injuries were reported for this incident.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.