The Newborn Disney Princesses Are Now One!

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – What a difference a year makes!

This picture of newborns posed as Disney Princesses went viral last summer and a year later the Roseville photographer responsible for the photo shoot posted an updated picture of the princesses at age one!

Ariel, Snow White, Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine all have full heads of hair and are much more mobile and active.

They reunited for the photo shoot at Belly Beautiful Portraits and took individual portraits, along with several group “cake smash” photos.

Belly Beautiful Portraits posted the pictures on Facebook Wednesday and the post has been shared more than 37,000 times as of Friday morning.