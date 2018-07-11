WINTERS (CBS13) – Authorities say the County Fire was caused by an improperly installed electric fence.

#CountyFire [update] CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers have determined that the cause of the County Fire, currently burning in Yolo and Napa counties, to be an improperly installed electric livestock fence unit. pic.twitter.com/32M9BbaXF7 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 11, 2018

Cal Fire announced the finding on Wednesday, saying the property owner whose electrified livestock fence was improperly installed has been cited.

The fire, which started in the Yolo County community of Guinda in late June and since spread to parts of Napa and Lake counties, has burned more than 90,000 acres so far. A total of 20 structures — no homes — have been destroyed so far, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday, the fire is 86 percent contained. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Full containment is expected by Thursday, Cal Fire says.