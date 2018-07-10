SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man accused of starting the fire at Grant High School Sunday that caused extensive damage.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the school on Grand Avenue. There, firefighters found heavy flames coming from one of the classrooms. They say it was difficult to get water on the flames due to the room’s location. In total, the fire caused about $1,000,000 in damage.

The burned classroom is in the school’s main building. A second alarm was called, bringing between 70 to 80 firefighters to the scene.

Police arrested Adam Prater at the scene on charges of burglary, trespassing, and violation of parole charges. The fire department charged him with arson of a structure.

Prater allegedly forced his way into a classroom, deliberately set the fire, then left, according to a Twin Rivers Police Department statement.

One classroom at Grant high school completely destroyed. The fire has been extinguished in was held from extending into adjacent classrooms by fire crews from Sacramento Fire and @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/AkitcTcdun — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 9, 2018

No one was hurt in the fire.